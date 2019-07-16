|
Diana Lynn "Dee Dee" Massrock Horton
Smyrna, TN - Diana Lynn "Dee Dee" Massrock Horton, age 59 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. A native of Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen Myers Massrock. Dee Dee was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Walters.
Dee Dee is survived by her husband, James E. Horton; son, John Horton of Smyrna, TN; daughter, Mary Ellen Horton of Smyrna, TN; step-son, Christopher Horton of Hendersonville, TN; brother, John Massrock of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Cathy Bates of Murfreesboro, TN, Christy Massrock and Becky England both of Bon Aqua, TN.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor David McCaman officiating.
Dee Dee attended LifePoint Baptist Church Riverdale Campus, and was a homemaker.
