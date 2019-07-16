Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Diana Lynn Massrock "Dee Dee" Horton

Diana Lynn Massrock "Dee Dee" Horton Obituary
Diana Lynn "Dee Dee" Massrock Horton

Smyrna, TN - Diana Lynn "Dee Dee" Massrock Horton, age 59 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. A native of Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen Myers Massrock. Dee Dee was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Walters.

Dee Dee is survived by her husband, James E. Horton; son, John Horton of Smyrna, TN; daughter, Mary Ellen Horton of Smyrna, TN; step-son, Christopher Horton of Hendersonville, TN; brother, John Massrock of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Cathy Bates of Murfreesboro, TN, Christy Massrock and Becky England both of Bon Aqua, TN.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor David McCaman officiating.

Dee Dee attended LifePoint Baptist Church Riverdale Campus, and was a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Horton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 16, 2019
