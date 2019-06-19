|
|
Diane Reed
Murfreesboro - Gwendolyn Diane Reed, age 67, passed away June 17, 2019 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Clara Bell Reed; brothers, Anthony Reed, Bruce, Reed, Ricky Reed; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Reed, Madiline Brawner. She is survived by her brother, AD (Judy) and sister, Geraldine (Jerry) Alcorn.
Visitation with the family will be 3:00 PM until time of chapel service at 4:00 PM, June 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with David Sumner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 19, 2019