Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Dinsie Hale
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Dinsie Hale


1955 - 2019
Dinsie Hale Obituary
Dinsie Hale

Murfreesboro, TN - Dinsie Hale, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home in Murfreesboro on June 8, 2019 at the age of 64.

Dinsie was a valued employee of NHC for over thirty years. She loved nature, birds, and flowers and was an avid gardener. A devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Clyde, her daughters Gia Treviño of Murfreesboro and April Hale of Stevensville, MT, her sister Susan Chrietzberg of Memphis, TN, and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on her behalf to the Tennessee Native Plant Society by mailing a donation to the following address: Tennessee Native Plant Society, PO Box 159274 Nashville, TN or online by visiting the website - https://www.tnps.org/donations/donations/

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 pm with funeral service to follow immediately at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 11, 2019
