Murfreesboro - Deloris Jean Stone, age 70 of Murfreesboro, TN., formerly of Paducah, KY died October 23, 2019. She was a native of Paducah, KY and was preceded in death by her parents, George Spears, Jr., and Dorothy Cronch Almond, and a brother, Jerry Spears. Mrs. Stone was member of the Lutheran Church in Paducah and was a retired Court Reporter.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, William Stone; sons, Clay Humphrey, Kerry Humphrey and wife Pam; grandchildren, Madeline, Abby, Dylan; sister; Brenda Byers.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date in Murfreesboro. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
