Don Clark
Murfreesboro - Raymond Donald Clark, age 88, passed away at his residence September 9, 2020. He was a native of White House, TN and lived most of his young life in Nashville. He lived in Kingsport, TN for 38 years and worked as a research chemist with Eastman Chemical Co. Upon retirement in 1996 he moved to live in Rutherford County where he attended Walter Hill Church of Christ.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Clark and Lucille Coons Clark; brother, Wayne Clark; sister, Mary Lou Allen; and son-in-law, Tony Paul. He is survived by his wife, Marie Clark; son, Andrew "Andy" (Roxayn) Clark; daughters, Cindy (Vick) Zacharias, Barbie Paul; sisters, Hilda Acree, Shirley (Joe) Riggs; and grandchildren, Kirstie Ayn Clark and Andrew Clark.
Visitation with the family will be 1:00 until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Paul Norwood officiating.
The family is holding a private graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Stones River Manor Benevolence Fund, Walter Hill Church of Christ Mission Fund or Smyrna Church of Christ Mission Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
.