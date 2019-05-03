Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Stones River Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Stones River Baptist Church
1942 - 2019
Don Garrott Obituary
Don Garrott

LaVergne - Don E. Garrott, age 76 of LaVergne passed away on Monday, April 29th, 2019. He was born in Morristown, TN to the late Dennis and Sue Garrott and was raised in Hopkinsville, KY.

Mr. Garrott is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Garrott; sons Tim Garrott and wife Kim, and Ben Garrott and wife Amy; grandchildren, Tyler Garrott, Shelby Garrott, and Alex Garrott; and a brother, Phil Garrott and wife BJ.

Mr. Garrott was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Stones River Baptist Church and a former member of Nashville First Baptist Church for 49 years.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Stones River Baptist Church with memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM. A private burial will take place at a later date at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Pkwy E., Smyrna, TN 37167.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019
