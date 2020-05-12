Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Don Tanner
Don Tanner

Murfreesboro - Mr. Donald "Don" Clyde Tanner, age 59, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA to the late Donald Edgar and Roberta Allen Tanner. Mr. Tanner was an architectural designer for Adkisson and Associates Architects. He enjoyed travel, cruises, history, woodworking, and home renovation projects.

Mr. Tanner is survived by his husband, Russell McCormick; siblings, Michael Martin and his wife Joann of Spring Valley, CA, Scot Tanner and his wife Leigh of Chesapeake, VA, and Laurie Martin of Shoreline, WA; sister-in-law, Sallie Allen and her husband Jimmy; brother-in-law, Stanley McCormick and his wife Nancy; nieces and nephews, Eric Martin and his wife Regina, Josh Tanner and his wife Meredith, Jake McCormick and his wife Darcey, Jeff McCormick and his wife Sarah, Jamie Allen, Heather Smith, Kaitlyn Young and her husband Brandon, Alexis Lockler, and Kayla Schroering and her husband Ryan; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous loving and devoted friends; and faithful canine companion, Roxy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Myles Tanner.

Due to recent health concerns, services will not be held at this time.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the animal rescue in Don's name.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020
