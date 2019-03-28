Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Donald Davenport
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Donald F. Davenport, age 73, of Murfreeboro, passed away March 25, 2019. He was a native of Cannon County, and son of the late Walter Haskell and Mary Frances Bogle Davenport. Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with Billy Jones officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Mr.Davenport is survived by siblings, Faye Gordon (Frank), Wayne Davenport (Joyce), Rosie Moore (Walter), Clifford Davenport (Wanda), and Linda Young (Kenneth) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Virginia Pitts and Ralph Davenport.

Mr. Davenport was a veteran of the United States Marines and was a truck driver. Friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Davenport family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
