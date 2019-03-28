|
|
Donald F. Davenport
Murfreesboro - Donald F. Davenport, age 73, of Murfreeboro, passed away March 25, 2019. He was a native of Cannon County, and son of the late Walter Haskell and Mary Frances Bogle Davenport. Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with Billy Jones officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Mr.Davenport is survived by siblings, Faye Gordon (Frank), Wayne Davenport (Joyce), Rosie Moore (Walter), Clifford Davenport (Wanda), and Linda Young (Kenneth) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Virginia Pitts and Ralph Davenport.
Mr. Davenport was a veteran of the United States Marines and was a truck driver. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019