Donald Floyd
Murfreesboro - Donald White Floyd, age 83, passed away at his residence April 15, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the army National Guard. Don retired as Assistant Manager of Administrative Services from State Farm after 42 years of service. He was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lowry Cullom Floyd and Mary Frances White Floyd; sister in law, Irene Williford; and brothers in law, Martin Blair, Sidney Williford, and Larry Dickens.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Williford Floyd; son Donny Floyd; daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Letzler; sister, Mary Emma Blair; grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Letzler and Azlee Neely; sisters in law, Nancy Loftis, Mary Williford, Cindy (Pat) Hughes, and Dianne Dickens; brothers in law, Joe (Annette) and Tom (Martha) Williford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Crescent Church of Christ Scholarship fund; 4915 Barfield Crescent Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, or Middle Tennessee Christian School Baseball Team: Don Floyd Memorial Fund; 100 E MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 38129.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be set for a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020