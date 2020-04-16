Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Floyd Obituary
Donald Floyd

Murfreesboro - Donald White Floyd, age 83, passed away at his residence April 15, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the army National Guard. Don retired as Assistant Manager of Administrative Services from State Farm after 42 years of service. He was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lowry Cullom Floyd and Mary Frances White Floyd; sister in law, Irene Williford; and brothers in law, Martin Blair, Sidney Williford, and Larry Dickens.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Williford Floyd; son Donny Floyd; daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Letzler; sister, Mary Emma Blair; grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Letzler and Azlee Neely; sisters in law, Nancy Loftis, Mary Williford, Cindy (Pat) Hughes, and Dianne Dickens; brothers in law, Joe (Annette) and Tom (Martha) Williford; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Crescent Church of Christ Scholarship fund; 4915 Barfield Crescent Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, or Middle Tennessee Christian School Baseball Team: Don Floyd Memorial Fund; 100 E MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 38129.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be set for a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -