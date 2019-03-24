|
|
Donald Jordan Brandon
Murfreesboro - Donald Jordan Brandon, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Mason and Katherine Jordan Brandon, son: Michael Brandon and grandparents: Charlie Joe and Bertha Brandon.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Farless Brandon, daughter: Regina Joiner, grandchildren: Emily Joiner, William Joiner, great aunt: Faye Brandon, and cousins: Charles "Buddy" Smith, Jim Smith and Carolyn Roark.
Family will have a private service at a later date.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brandon family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019