Donald Powell Obituary
Donald Powell

Christiana - Donald W. Powell, age 84 of Christiana, TN passed away on Thurday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Fosterville, TN to the late Jordan White Powell and Emma Fulton Powell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brothers Powell; sisters, Roberta Taylor and Eunice Lane; and niece, Linda Sledge.

Mr. Powell is survived by his daughters, Susan McConnell and husband Ricky, and Sherry Hamlett and husband Charlie, all of Fosterville; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Vandygriff and husband Kelly, Dusty Hamlett and wife Kristie, Danielle Sanders and husband Jerry, and Miranda McConnell; and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Powell was a member of Fosterville Church of Christ, where he was the song leader for many years.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Woodfin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

An online guestbook is available fo the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
