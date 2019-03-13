|
Donald Simerly
Murfreesboro - On Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN, surrounded by love Donald Brown Simerly, 81, peacefully took the hand of Jesus and entered Heaven. Don was born in Louisville, TN February 12, 1938, son of the late Sylvia Simerly and Jerry Lloyd Simerly.
He received his State of Tennessee Electrician Diploma from Vocational - Technical School of McMinnville in 1977. Don proudly served in the United States Army and earned the rank Specialist E-4. He held many certificates during his career as a foreman of maintenance and as an electrician for Century Electric/MagneTek of McMinnville of which he retired. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church of McMinnville and a current member at Hillview Baptist Church of Murfreesboro. Truly an outdoorsman, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time on Center Hill Lake. All records of specific fishing coordinates will remain classified. He was an honorary member of The Walter Hill Country Club and loved his time spent there. He was also a cattleman and hay farmer in McMinnville. Don was a strong man that valued hard work and work that was done well which can be verified by any one of his children as they had many duties around the farm. The stories of his life are endless - he was feisty, stubborn, and hard yet, still the most loving and giving man. He did not break a promise; his word was everything and he was a patriarch to his family. The pillars of his life were Jesus, his family, fishing, pinto beans and cornbread.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Lue Simerly of Murfreesboro, his children Jamie (Stephanie) Simerly of McMinnville, Jeff Simerly of McMinnville, Kimberly Simerly of McMinnville; stepchildren CarryAnn (Steve) Misamore, Cory Lambson, Kelly Lambson; grandchildren Chelsey Simerly, Dustin Lawson, Jeffrey Simerly, Lynn LaFever; great-granddaughter Morgan LaFever Mccaw; brothers LeRoy (Johnie Sue) Simerly of Quebec, Wayne (Eleanor) Simerly of Rock Island; sister-in-law Betty Farmer Sparks of Maryville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, fishing/hunting buddies, card/pool buddies and many dear friends. In addition to his parents Don was preceded in death by brothers Lester Simerly and Jimmy Simerly and wife Evelyn Patricia Simerly.
Funeral service is 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tom Brantley will officiate. Interment will follow at Mtn. View Cemetery. Military Grave Rites will be administered by American Legion Post 173 and VFW Post 5064. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M and again Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the parlors of McMinnville Funeral Home, 931-473-6606.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019