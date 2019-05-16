Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
For more information about
Donna Carpenter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Carpenter


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Carpenter Obituary
Donna Carpenter

Murfreesboro - Donna McLaren Carpenter, age 81, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at NHC of Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Carpenter was the daughter of the late Richard and Ellen Ross McLaren and she was the wife of the late Stanley Carpenter, who passed away in November of 2018.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Marzhal; and dear friends, Peggy and Ed Edwards.

Graveside services to celebrate Mrs. Carpenter will be at Ten O'clock the morning of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mike Gann officiating.

Mrs. Carpenter attended Science Hill Church of Christ and formerly attended Kingwood Heights Church of Christ.

Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now