|
|
Donna Carpenter
Murfreesboro - Donna McLaren Carpenter, age 81, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at NHC of Murfreesboro.
Mrs. Carpenter was the daughter of the late Richard and Ellen Ross McLaren and she was the wife of the late Stanley Carpenter, who passed away in November of 2018.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Marzhal; and dear friends, Peggy and Ed Edwards.
Graveside services to celebrate Mrs. Carpenter will be at Ten O'clock the morning of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mike Gann officiating.
Mrs. Carpenter attended Science Hill Church of Christ and formerly attended Kingwood Heights Church of Christ.
Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 16, 2019