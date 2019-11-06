Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Louise Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Louise Henry Obituary
Donna Louise Henry

Murfreesboro - Donna L. Henry, age 59 years, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents David Miner and Sally McKnight.

Survived by husband Steven Henry; son Tim Miner, sister Paula Lott, and brother-in-law Jerry Lott.

Donna was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. A member of World Outreach Church where she lead a small group. She founded and directed a Day Care at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Deltona, FL.

Her love for children was her passion and inspiration that led her to participate in many missions including Operation Christmas Child, Guatemala, and local organizations that assisted children.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am-2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -