|
|
Donna Louise Henry
Murfreesboro - Donna L. Henry, age 59 years, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents David Miner and Sally McKnight.
Survived by husband Steven Henry; son Tim Miner, sister Paula Lott, and brother-in-law Jerry Lott.
Donna was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. A member of World Outreach Church where she lead a small group. She founded and directed a Day Care at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Deltona, FL.
Her love for children was her passion and inspiration that led her to participate in many missions including Operation Christmas Child, Guatemala, and local organizations that assisted children.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am-2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019