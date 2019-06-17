Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Donna Pate Obituary
Donna Pate

Murfreesboro - Donna Wiedrich Pate, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Adams Place Health Care. Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was born in Maysville, KY and lived most of her life in Murfreesboro. Donna was a 1950 graduate of Central High School.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Irma Cockerill Wiedrich; husband, Lt. Col. Retired Gerald Stanley Pate Sr; sons, Gerald Stanley Pate Jr and David Gentry Pate. She is survived by sons, Bruce Edwin (Kathy) Pate, Gary Allan (Jamie) Pate and Randall George (Deborah) Pate; daughters, Patricia (Gary) Ward and Carolyn (Jeff) Littlefield; sister, Ann Adams; and sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Donna will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Krislyn Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 17, 2019
