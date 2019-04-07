|
Donna Ruth Rudd McBride
- - Donna Ruth Rudd McBride, 60, went to be with Jesus by God's grace on March 27, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Robert Roland Rudd, MD, and Bonnie Fay Rudd Forshea in Memphis, Tennessee and lived in Collierville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Cecil May (King) and Joseph Albert Rudd and Vivian (Smith) and John Forshea.
Donna accepted Christ into her life as a 14 year old in Middleton, TN.. Donna's friends and beautiful Christians, Ed and Polly (Mary) Salassi influenced her life eternally.
Donna is survived by her husband James "Rick" McBride, and two daughters, Alina Megan Moore, Sara Morgan McBride, two sisters, Cheri Ann Desmarais (Chris), Pamela Fay Rudd Owens (Warren), two brothers, Ben Terry Rudd (Mary Helen), and J. Dan Rudd, MD. She also was close to cousins in East TN, Susan Rudd, Jody Rudd Stafford (Bill), and Ray Rudd (Mary Kay).
Donna graduated from UT Martin with honors and lived in Memphis. Donna later moved with Alina to the Tampa Bay area in Florida to further pursue her professional career. After her move to Florida, she met Rick. They have been married over 26 years, and made their home in Largo, Florida.
In 1997, Donna graduated with a juris doctorate degree from Stetson University College of Law. Donna passed the bar just prior to Sara's birth.
In 2008, Donna was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Her family cared for her at home until February 2013, when she required full-time care. Her husband Rick saw her every day, and her daughters visited often, as well as other family members.
Prior to dementia onset, Donna was active in Indian Rocks Baptist Church and a member of the choir. She loved her daughters and family. She worked hard to insure her daughters could attend Indian Rocks Christian School, where both graduated from high school.
Donna is remembered for her beautiful smile and her lovely and frequent laugh. She loved to sing, dance and listen to music up to the end. She was an angel on earth and is now ours in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/Donnascrew.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019