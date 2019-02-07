Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Donnie Lee Bradley Obituary
Donnie Lee Bradley

Murfreesboro - Donnie Lee Bradley, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Myrtle Sizemore Bradley, son: Charles Smithson Jr., grandson: Tyler Bradley, and a sister: Debbie VanWinkle.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bobbie Bradley, daughters: Sammie (Ricky) Haynes, Kim (Tim) Anderson, April Bradley, grandchildren: Savannah, Haley, Austin, Logan, Bradley, Kelly (Wesley) Gilliam, and Kacy.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bradley family. Online condolences may be made at www.murfreesborofuneralhome.com 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
