1/1
Donnie Weatherly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Weatherly

Murfreesboro - Donnie Lee Weatherly, age 49, transitioned to his heavenly home on September 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong native of Rutherford County. He was owner and operator of Maney Avenue Service Station and well known in the community.

Donnie was a part of the Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church family. He was a devoted Christian and loved serving the Lord. He enjoyed attending and participating in Bible Study. Donnie was known for his kindheartedness and would do anything to help anyone in need.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Leolie Weatherly. He is survived by his mother, Cornelia Weatherly; sisters, Annie Marie Alexander (George), Esther Bates (Kenny), and Kay Hornsby; nephews, Marcus Stevens, Shane Berry and Peyton Hornsby; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his working partner and friend, Johnny Porter.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, September 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Paschall and David Cates officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Butch Campbell, Miles Mingle, Mike Hornsby, Phillip Towns, Coleman Murdock, George Alexander, Thomas Lowery, Christ Strickland and Mark Copley serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church, 5935 Woodbury Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved