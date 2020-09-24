Donnie Weatherly
Murfreesboro - Donnie Lee Weatherly, age 49, transitioned to his heavenly home on September 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong native of Rutherford County. He was owner and operator of Maney Avenue Service Station and well known in the community.
Donnie was a part of the Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church family. He was a devoted Christian and loved serving the Lord. He enjoyed attending and participating in Bible Study. Donnie was known for his kindheartedness and would do anything to help anyone in need.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Leolie Weatherly. He is survived by his mother, Cornelia Weatherly; sisters, Annie Marie Alexander (George), Esther Bates (Kenny), and Kay Hornsby; nephews, Marcus Stevens, Shane Berry and Peyton Hornsby; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his working partner and friend, Johnny Porter.
Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, September 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Paschall and David Cates officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Butch Campbell, Miles Mingle, Mike Hornsby, Phillip Towns, Coleman Murdock, George Alexander, Thomas Lowery, Christ Strickland and Mark Copley serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haynes Chapel United Methodist Church, 5935 Woodbury Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com