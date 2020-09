Or Copy this URL to Share

Dora Ferguson Cummings



Murfreesboro - 90 d. 09/15/2020



Survived by Daughter Doretha Cummings; Sons Terry Ferguson and Dwight (Fadia) Shabazz; Host of other relatives and friends.



Drive through visitation Friday 3-6 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Graveside service Saturday 1:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery, Bro. Aaron Branson officiant.



Hellum Funeral Home, 615-893-4323.









