Dora Scott
Christiana - Mrs. Dora Elizabeth Curlee Scott, age 85, of Christiana, TN passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Ernest Holmes and Nancy Elizabeth Stem Curlee. Mrs. Scott was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker to her family and worked in the family business with Scott Septic Tank Service. Mrs. Scott was known for her cooking and crafts, specifically quilting, crochet, and cross stitch.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Scott Ferrell of Christiana; grandson, Chris Scott and his wife Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Tyler and his fiancée Monica and Alexis; sister, Rachel Watson of Murfreesboro, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ralph Scott; son, Ralph Wayde Scott; four brothers, Wesley Curlee, William Curlee, Donald Curlee, and Ernest "Euntie" Curlee; and two sisters, Betty Sue Murphy and Dorothy Ann Lokey.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 14, 2018 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Mike Eady will officiate. Pall bearers will be Chris Scott, Jacob Badger, Wayne Williams, David Murphy, Charles Curlee, Kenneth Curlee, and James Curlee.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019