Doris Hartman
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doris Hartman Obituary
Doris Hartman

LaVergne - Mrs. Doris Keith Hartman, age 94, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A native of Jackson County, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Lona Davenport Keith; husband, R.J. Hartman; and daughters, Ruby Lankford and Linda Mabe.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Burton) Barrett, Shea (Roy) Allen, Richard (Cathy) Hartman, and Chita Hartman; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hartman was a member of LaVergne Church of Christ. She loved cooking and enjoyed sewing.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Hartman can be made to Adoration Hospice.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. on January 14, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
