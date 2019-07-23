Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murfreesboro - Doris Marie Medlin Hoover, age 73, passed away July 21, 2019 at Adams Place. Doris was born in Davidson County and was a resident of Rutherford County. She worked in Customer Service with Ingram Book Company.

Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Keith. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Hoover, III; son, Michael D. (Tammy) Medlin; daughter, Lisa K. (David) Swader; four grandsons; five great grandchildren; and niece Connie Garner.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019
