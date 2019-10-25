Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Dorman Adams

Dorman Adams Obituary
Dorman Adams

Murfreesboro - James Dorman Adams, age 83, passed away October 24, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Cannon County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Dorman was a member of Bradley's Creek Baptist Church and attended Third Baptist Church and retired from the Rutherford County Highway Department.

Dorman was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mable Givens Adams; and wife, Bettye Jones Adams. He is survived by his daughters, Janet Adams, Sandra (Greg) Pinson, Connie (Jim) Pruitt, Angie (Mark) Brown; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
