Dorothey Lowman
Milton, TN - Dorothey Virginia Lowman, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Virginia Culwell O'Sail and wife of the late Lee Roy Lowman, who passed away in 2008. She is survived by daughter, Ebbra Lee; sister, Christine (Ken) Pope; brother, James (Margaret) O'Sail; grandchildren, Larry L. Lowman II, Brian (Connie) Lee, Timothy (Alison) Lee, Sherry (Jimmy) Hirlston and Arch V. (Crystal) Lee, Jr; great grandchildren, Carrie Lee, Taylor Bush, Ashlynn Lee, Cameron Lee, Eternity Meadows, Shayne Love, Lexy Hirlston, Bekah Lee, Shelbie Lee, Gunner Lee, Dakota Hirlston Gable Hirlston and Tristen Hirlston; great great grandchildren, Ivey Lee-Fugate, Truth Reed and Liam Crockett; daughter in law, Marti Sisk. Mrs. Lowman was also preceded in death by her son, Larry L. Lowman and grandson Kendrick Love. Service to celebrate Mrs. Lowman will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Friday, October 16, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home with private family placement to follow in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brian Lee, Tim Lee, J.R. Lee, Larry Lowman, Jr, Jimmy Hirlston, Clayton Fugate and Cameron Lee. Mrs. Lowman was a longtime member of Middle Tennessee Baptist Church, former 25 year employee of White Stag and former 16 year employee of the Grill at MTSU. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Friday from Twelve noon until the service begins at Two O'clock. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742.






Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
