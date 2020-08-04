Dorothy Ann "Tuck" Ferguson



Murfreesboro - The spirit and soul of Dorothy Ann "Tuck" Ferguson now lives with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 89 years old.



She was a graduate of Kittrell High School class of 1950. She shared lifelong friendships with her classmates. She retired from Heatcraft, Inc. with many years of service. She was a member of Believers' Chapel in Murfreesboro.



Tuck was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Carmack and Willie Pearl Norris Caffey; her daughter, Judith Cole; and her son, Bobby Anthony Muse.



Tuck is survived by her loving daughters, Deborah (W.O.) Price of Lynchburg, TN, Vicki (Jackie) Thompson of Lebanon, TN; sisters, Peggy Weeks, Barbara (Dorris) Wallace, Pam (Danny) Rollins, all of Murfreesboro, Margaret (David) Jenkins of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Charlie (Judy) Caffey, Ed (Janet) Caffey, Gary (Diane) Caffey, all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Robert Brian Wood, of Murfreesboro, D.J. Qualls of California, Eric Qualls of Alabama, Ryan Megan (Chas) Albea of Nashville, TN, Nikki (Brandon) Hesson of Gallatin, TN; great grandchildren, Knox Hesson, Skye Qualls, Preston Qualls.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Coleman Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30am with sister Pam Rollins and brother Gary Caffey to officiate.



Tuck was blessed with many family members and lifelong friends. The Holy Spirit guided Tuck to an even greater level of relationship in her last days on earth with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. She passed in a peace that passes all understanding.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store