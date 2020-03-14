|
|
Dorothy Ann Pitts
Bell Buckle - Dorothy Ann Pitts, age 85, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bellwood Baptist Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Pitts; parents, Ben and Lula Mae McCullough Jernigan; and brothers, Doris and Bobby Jernigan. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Earl (Karen) Pitts Jr and Mike (Carol) Pitts; daughter, Susan Northway; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers. The service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers with Richard Lovvorn officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020