Dorothy C. Tenpenny
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Dorothy C. Tenpenny, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Tenpenny was the daughter of the late Chalmus and Mollie Davenport Campbell and she was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Tenpenny, Sr. and her son, Tommy Tenpenny. She is survived by her daughter, Lydia Oliver and her husband Oren; daughter in law, Donna Tenpenny; grandchildren, Elizabeth Abed, Lindsay Lyons, Mayr Arnold and Mollie Tenpenny; great grandchildren, Brady Lyons, Emerson Lyons, Zaide Abed, Eliana Abed and Elias Abed; and brother, Raymond Campbell and his wife Pat. In addition, she was preceded in death by sisters, Alberta England, Olene Cagle and Hazel Lewis. Due to the size of gathering restrictions caused by the current health crisis, the family had a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a public service scheduled once the gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Mrs. Tenpenny was born and raised in Auburntown, where she was an accomplished basketball star. She was a longtime employee of State Farm Insurance Company in the Tennessee Auto Division.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020