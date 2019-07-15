|
Dorothy Carlene Stockard
Murfreesboro - It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Carlene Stockard announce her passing on July 6, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, IL with family by her side.
Ms. Stockard was born March 26, 1935 in Murfreesboro, TN to Carlene and Elliott C. Stockard. From an early age it was clear that Dorothy was a special person, who was ahead of her time and destined to do great things. She graduated from Murfreesboro Central High School in 1953 and then attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia. She went on the University of Tennessee, where she got her master's degree in social work. Her career as a psychiatric social worker was devoted to helping others, and she made a positive difference for so many until she retired.
Her interests included running (she ran 7 marathons), gardening, watching the Lady Vols, the ocean, and caring for animals. She was an active member of Our Ladies of Charity, affiliated with the The Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, TN. Her greatest love was for her family. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, and aunt, and had a special way with her precious nieces and nephews, who adored her.
Dorothy should be remembered mostly for her playful, generous, and loving spirit. She had a heart of gold, and had a way of making everyone around her feel special. Once you met Dorothy you never forgot her, as she simply left a little sparkle and a smile wherever she went.
Ms. Stockard was preceded in death by her parents Elliott C. Stockard and Carlene Roberts Stockard, and her brother Elliott C. (Buddy) Stockard, Jr. (Susan). She is survived by her sister Wrenne Stockard Jakubiak (Ray), partner Kathleen McCracken, niece Julie Hartmann (Tom), nephews Lane Greever (Gretchen), Elliott C. (Stack) Stockard III (Melissa), Jon Stockard (Amy), great nieces Ainsley Greever, Audrey Hartmann, Skyla Stockard, Summer Stockard, and great nephews Carson Greever, Alex Hartmann, Ashton Hartmann, Kyle Stockard, and Riley Stockard. Not to be forgotten is Dorothy's best pal and furry friend Laddie, her collie that was always by her side and in her thoughts until the end.
Memorials may be made to the Beesley Animal Foundation to PO Box 1886, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1886 or any animal shelter of your choice in memory of Ms. Stockard.
A memorial service will be held in Murfreesboro, TN at a later date.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 15, 2019