Murfreesboro - Dorothy J. Midgett, age 79, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Diversicare of Smyrna. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Midgett, sons; David and Larry Patterson and daughter, Sandy Patterson. She is survived by her sons; Donnie Patterson and Ronnie (Robby) Patterson, daughters; Amy (Bud) Mabry and Susan (Chad) Short, brother, Jimmy Brewer, sister, Helen Ford, thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Chapel service will be held at 10:00A.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Memorials may be made to Diversicare of Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
