Dorothy Patton
Dorothy Patton

Murfreesboro - Dorothy Jean Patton, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born in Christiana to the late Felix Smith Patton and Mattie Belle Jacobs Patton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Felix Smith, Jr. (Zee), Jimmy (Patsy), Denver, and Larry Patton; sister, Janise Patton; and sister-in-law, Annette Patton.

Dorothy is survived by her brothers, Ed Patton, Sr. and wife Sandra, and Raymond Patton and wife Alma, sister-in-law, Sue Patton, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She is resting peacefully again in the arms of her mother.

Graveside service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

(615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
