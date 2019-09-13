Services
Murfreesboro - Dorothy Szwejbka, nee Weddle, age 81, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom for 53 years. Loving mother of Scott (Michelle) and Steven (Stacy). Devoted grandmother of Lisa, Brenda, Jacob, Andrew and Abigail. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Doris Weddle (nee Oliver) and siblings Frances, Bruce, Donald and Natalie. She is survived by her remaining siblings, Sylvia Gray, Dale and Calvin. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. She belonged to the Loyal Builders Sunday school class. Her love of cards, especially Bridge, brought her much joy. Memorial Service Saturday, September 14, at 3pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2303 Jones Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
