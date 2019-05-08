Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Dorothy Wright Cook Obituary
Dorothy Wright Cook

Murfreesboro - Dorothy Wright Cook, Age 86 passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband Marshall M. Cook, sons, David Anthony Cook and

Allen Eugene Cook, brothers Jimmy and Joe Wright, sisters Francis Smith and Elizabeth Pate.

Survived by son Mark Cook and wife Deidre, grandchildren Dustin M. Cook, Cody S. Cook, Brian Cook, Zackery Cook and Courtney Cook, 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 with visitation from 11:00 am until Service time at Murfreesboro Funeral Home Interment to follow at Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna, TN.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 8, 2019
