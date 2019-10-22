|
|
Dorris "Wade" Adams
Milton - Dorris "Wade" Adams, age 76, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2019. He was born in 1942 in Lewisburg, Marshall County, Tennessee, to Henry Virgil Adams and Mildred Katherine Greggs.
Wade is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Clara Harrell Adams, of Milton, daughter, Lisa Hazlett Wallace and her husband, Scott Wallace, also of Milton; grandsons, Daniel Hazlett of Nashville, Brandon Hazlett and his wife Miri of Murfreesboro, Blake Manuel of North Carolina, Jesse Adams and his wife Stephanie, Joshua Wallace and his wife, Erica, Kaitlin Wallace Rupe and her husband, Brady, all of Murfreesboro. Also surviving him are his great grandchildren, Brandon ("Little B") Hazlett, Benson Hazlett, Elizabeth Flavin, Jesse Oliver ("JJ") Adams, Annistyn Wallace, and Jaxton Wallace. He also has a great granddaughter, Ariana, that will arrive in the spring of 2020.
He is also survived by sisters, Margie Tyree, of Lewisburg, Kathy Banks of Murfreesboro, brothers, William L. Adams and his wife, Reba, and Gary Roden, all of Murfreesboro, sister-in-law Brenda Adams (David, deceased) of Readyville, sister-in-law Jean Adams (Billy Wayne, deceased) of Lewisburg, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Ann Harrell, and Billy and Nancy Harrell, all of Murfreesboro. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, close friends, Larry Thomson, and Paul and Carolyn McKnight, and a host of other loving friends.
Wade was predeceased by his parents, Henry Virgil Adams and Mildred Katherine Roden, stepfather, William Henry Roden, children, Kevin Wade Adams and Melanie Denise Adams, and daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Dillon Adams. He was also predeceased by siblings, Thomas V. Adams, Raymond L. Adams, Harold Adams, Vernon Adams, Marie Adams Humphrey, Billy Wayne Adams, Roy Milton Adams, David Leon Adams, Betty Grace Adams Rooker, Clifford Ray Roden, Carolyn Estelle Roden, and Malcolm Ralph Roden.
Wade served in the United States Army from April 1961 to April 1964. He was employed at Broadway Market and Coca-Cola Bottling Company during his high school years, before he served in the United States Army. After his service with the Army was over, he worked at Chromalox, Signal Gas Company, Prince & Parsons Propane Gas Company, and Golden Flake. Next, he co-owned 96 Market on Lascassas Highway with his brother, David Adams. After the store was sold in the spring of 1981, he mostly farmed and took care of the Halls Hill Ballpark that he built around 1979 on the family farm in Milton, Tennessee, where many wonderful memories were made and long term friendships were formed. Games were played there until 1984. Wade was also active with youth baseball and softball in Milton and Lascassas. He umpired baseball and softball games for many years in the Middle Tennessee area. Beginning in 1995, he worked for the City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department until his retirement in 2002.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Willowbrook, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at the VA Hospitals in Murfreesboro and Nashville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either , Monroe Carroll, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, , or the .
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, at Woodfin Memorial. Burial will be at Coleman Cemetery immediately following the celebration of life service. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019