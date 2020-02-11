Services
Dorris Jakes
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Murfreesboro -

Dorris W. Jakes, age 87 of Murfreesboro died Monday February 10, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Jakes; grandson, Keith Gipson; parents, Willie Jakes, Sr and Roberta Jakes McCarty, brothers, Willie Jakes, Jr. and Jesse Jakes, sister, Mary Katherine Malone

Mr. Jakes was a member of Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Gipson and husband Larry, Kay Cantrell and husband Steve; son, Kirk Jakes; grandchildren, Tammy Maples and husband Chris, Jaime Cantrell, Felicia Russell and husband, Abe, Kimberly Cantrell, and Chad Jakes and wife Alexia; great-grandchildren, David Hayden Jakes, Henry Scott Jakes, Abigail Grace Russell, brother, Joe Jakes; sister, Helen Lane

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Gaylon Dawson officiating. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
