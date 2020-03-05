Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Ann Newman Shea, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Dorris and Addie Mears Newman. Mrs. Shea was a graduate of Central High School and was a member of the Church of Christ. She selflessly helped others and her family in whatever they needed.

Mrs. Shea is survived by her children, Bill Shea of Nashville, TN, John Shea and his wife Michele of Bloomington, IL, Linda Edwards and her husband Kevin of Murfreesboro, and Mike Shea and his wife Tabatha of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Vallie Miller, Jeremy Shea, John Shea, Jr., Michael Shea, Connor Shea, Jordan Edwards, and Brennan Shea; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and favored feline companion, Baby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Newman.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
