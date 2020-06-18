Douglas Lloyd Seabaugh Ii
Douglas Lloyd Seabaugh II

Murfreesboro - Age 51, of Murfreesboro, passed away on June15,2020 at his home.

Dougie was born in Murfreesboro to Sharon and Douglas Seabaugh on Sept.12, 1968. He graduated from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. He proudly graduated from Daymar College with an Associates Degree in Applied Sciences. He worked for the City of Murfreesboro in the Parks and Recreation Dept. and the Water and Sewer for 22 years.

He loved to fish, sky diving, bowling, racing, roller skating, hula hooping, playing video games and watching movies. He was involved in volunteering at Greenhouse Ministry. He was also an ordained minister.

Dougie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pyrtle and Ruth Seabaugh of Advance Mo., and Clarence "Cotton" and Beulah Hicks of Brownwood, Mo.; father, Douglas Lloyd Seabaugh; nephew, Dakota Birch; niece, Tara Cheyenne Allen.

Dougie is survived by his much beloved son, Lucas Jei Seabaugh; mother, Sharon Seabaugh; stepfather, William Alexander; sisters, Tammy Allen, Tara Toombs (Eddie), Tanya Toombs (Daniel) and brother Brent Seabaugh (Amber); nephews, Eddie Toombs Jr., Brittain Seabaugh, Brandon Seabaugh; nieces, Meaghan Toombs, Kaylee Seabaugh, Shelby Seabaugh and Amber Underwood; great-niece, Elizabeth Graves; adored aunts, Joanne Fischer (Daniel), Linda Johns (Art), Sandy Nenniger (Clem), Renee Murphy (Mike) and many cousins.

The family of Douglas Seabaugh wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. John Roberts and Greenhouse Ministry, and John Smith and family at Smith Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services for their compassion, grace, support and service in this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at noon on June 24,2020 at Global Fire Ministries, 330 Walla Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 with John Smith II officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
