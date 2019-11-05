Services
Douglas MacArthur Dales

Douglas MacArthur Dales Obituary
Douglas MacArthur Dales

murfreesboro - Douglas M. Dales, age 76 years, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by wife Lois Dales; parents Jessie C and Flossie Dales; 4 brothers Willard Paul, Franklin, Ronnie , and Jessie Clarence "J.C." Dales; 4 sisters Helen Louise and Evie Mae Dales, Mavis Shortridge and Irene Thacker.

Survived by children, Danny (Crissy) Dales and Stephanie Dales; grandchildren Danielle and Megan Dales; 5 sisters Ruth Owens, Evalou (Dock) Owens, Alice Dales, Judy (Coon) Lanter, and Peggy (Walter) Jackson; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
