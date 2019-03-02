|
|
Douglas Sory
LaVergne - Douglas Lee Sory, age 69 of LaVergne, TN passed away on February 28th, 2019. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Opie Gleaves and Tommie Pauline Clark Sory. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Goodman Sory.
Mr. Sory is survived by his daughter, Crissy Dunn and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Lila Emery and Thatcher Dunn; brother, Opie Sory and wife Judy; sister, Carolyn Perry and husband Bob; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Graveside service will be Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Nashville Phoenix Masonic Lodge #131, or Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hopsital at Vanderbilt.
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 2, 2019