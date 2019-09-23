Services
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
Murfreesboro - Douglas P. Walkoff age 65, passed away on September 19, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Hamond, IN, but has lived in Rutherford County for almost forty years. He was a driver for Coors for many years.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Samuel P. Walkoff. He is survived by his mother, Charlcie Walkoff of Murfreesboro; brother, Brian (Mary) Alanson Walkoff of Johnson City; and niece, Janett Crawford of Hendersonville.

A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
