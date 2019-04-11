Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Dwayne Arthur Vaughn Obituary
Dwayne Arthur Vaughn

Shelbyville - Dwayne Arthur Vaughn, age 44 of Shelbyville, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bobby and Myrtle Vaughn and Adam Phillips.

He is survived by his parents: Jerry Wayne and Amanda Phillips Vaughn, brothers: Don (Belinda) Walker, Danny (Suzanne) Walker, grandmother: RosaLee Phillips, and several aunts, uncles, nephews with extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1pm - 3pm with services to follow at 3pm in the chapel.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
