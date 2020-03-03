Services
London Funeral Home
324 W Church St
Lewisburg, TN 37091
(931) 359-1541
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
Resources
Dwight Darrell Hickerson

Dwight Darrell Hickerson Obituary
Dwight Darrell Hickerson

Sparta - Dwight Darrell Hickerson, age 57, of Sparta, died Friday, February 28th, 2020 at his residence.

He was a native of Marshall County, the son of the late Joe M. and Shelva Brown Hickerson. He was a Tool & Die Maker and a member of the Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Christy Durham Hickerson.

He is survived by two sisters, Susan (Mike) Whitehead of Lewisburg, Jolie (Roger) Richardson of Shelbyville, and brother, Kyle (Merry) Hickerson of Murfreesboro.

Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Chapel of London Funeral Home, 324 West Church Street, Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091 with burial to follow in Lone Oak Cemetery.

Visitation with the family was on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will continue on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Westvue Church of Christ Youth Group.

London Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
