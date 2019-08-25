|
|
Dylan James Young
Murfreesboro - Dylan James Young, age 28 of Murfreesboro, TN recently moved to Harriman, TN. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He is survived by his parents; Dennis and Tammy Averett Young, Son; Bodhi Collins-Young, fiancé; Kassandra Lynn "Kasey" Collins, brothers; Jesse Young, Coleman Young, grandparents; Jesse and Ruby Young, Terry and Rita Averett, and Linda and John Adcock, several aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Officiating will be Dr. Drew Shelley and Rev. Krislyn Durham.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to served the Young family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019