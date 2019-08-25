Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
265 W. Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
265 W. Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
Dylan James Young

Dylan James Young Obituary
Dylan James Young

Murfreesboro - Dylan James Young, age 28 of Murfreesboro, TN recently moved to Harriman, TN. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He is survived by his parents; Dennis and Tammy Averett Young, Son; Bodhi Collins-Young, fiancé; Kassandra Lynn "Kasey" Collins, brothers; Jesse Young, Coleman Young, grandparents; Jesse and Ruby Young, Terry and Rita Averett, and Linda and John Adcock, several aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at First United Methodist Church, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Officiating will be Dr. Drew Shelley and Rev. Krislyn Durham.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to served the Young family.

Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
