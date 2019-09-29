Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Kinion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Frank Kinion


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Frank Kinion Obituary
Earl Frank Kinion

Murfreesboro - Earl Frank Kinion, age 82 years, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Nellie Kinion; son Rodney Kinion; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Survived by wife Bonnie Kinion; daughter Brenda (Mike) Hall; son Jeffery Kinion; stepson Randall (Betsy) Goetz; stepdaughter Holly Kristine (John) Sneed; grandchildren John (Brianna) Hall, Michelle (Lance Kopacek) Hall, James Goetz, Joseph Goetz, Erica (Jared) Hilgers, Elizabeth Sneed, Emma Sneed, Maria Sneed, and Krista Sneed, great-granddaughter Haven Hilgers.

Frank was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, he loved golf, traveling, and dancing.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro from 1:30 pm until 3:00 with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm with Rev David M. Hood officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now