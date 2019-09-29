|
|
Earl Frank Kinion
Murfreesboro - Earl Frank Kinion, age 82 years, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Nellie Kinion; son Rodney Kinion; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survived by wife Bonnie Kinion; daughter Brenda (Mike) Hall; son Jeffery Kinion; stepson Randall (Betsy) Goetz; stepdaughter Holly Kristine (John) Sneed; grandchildren John (Brianna) Hall, Michelle (Lance Kopacek) Hall, James Goetz, Joseph Goetz, Erica (Jared) Hilgers, Elizabeth Sneed, Emma Sneed, Maria Sneed, and Krista Sneed, great-granddaughter Haven Hilgers.
Frank was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, he loved golf, traveling, and dancing.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro from 1:30 pm until 3:00 with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm with Rev David M. Hood officiating.
Murfreesboro Funeral home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019