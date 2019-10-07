Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
Winchester - Earl Avant Hall, age 87 of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Davidson County to the late Chalmus Avant and Elsie Maybelle Rich Hall. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Cone Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Mary Scales Hall of Estill Springs; children, David (Nan) Hall of St. Petersburg, Florida, Mickey (Melissa) Hall of Estill Springs, Cathy Hall (Rick) Bean of Murfreesboro, and Charles Avant Hall of O'Fallon, Illinois; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Bello , Michael (Katie) Hall, Mitchell Hall, Mary (Ben) Baker, Rebecca (Nick) Sterrett, Emma (Joey) Martz, Sarah Hall, Eric (Kirstin) Bean, Laura (Tony) Bean-Allen, Brooke Hall, Logan Hall, and Avant Hall; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Minister Pam Pilote, Rev. Eric Bean, and Rev. Jason Heath officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
