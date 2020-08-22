1/
Earl Madison Loudermilk
Earl Madison Loudermilk

Murfreesboro - Earl Madison Loudermilk, 87, was born on February 27, 1933 and passed this life on August 20, 2020. He was born in Washington, Indiana where he grew up and went to school. It was there, at the age of 18, where he joined the military. He served 3 branches of the military, The Army, the Air Force, and the Army National Guard. While serving, he was in combat in Korea and served two combat tours in Vietnam. After serving 24 years in the military, he retired from the VA in the engineering department. He was dedicated and received many awards for his patriotism while serving in the armed forces.

Mr. Loudermilk was preceded in death by his parents, Monta and Margaret (Martin) Loudermilk and 3 brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include,

His wife of 57 years, Thelma (Smith) Loudermilk, one son, Robin Loudermilk and one daughter, Carol Binkley, Six grandchildren, Matt Muse, Colt Loudermilk, Bubba Loudermilk, Garet Loudermilk, Miranda Waters, and Audree Loudermilk. Great grandchildren include: Cale Loudermilk, Jazzy Malone, Syliss Loudermilk, Abraam Loudermilk, Gunner Loudermilk, Ezra Loudermilk, Tripp Loudermilk, Emery Loudermilk, and Seth Muse.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 8am - 10am with service to follow at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. 615-896-2229.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
