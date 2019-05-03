Earlene Goard



Murfreesboro - Earlene Goard, age 89, passed away May 1, 2019 at Crossings at Victory Station. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Bellwood Baptist Church.



Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Maggie Lee Puckett; husbands, Hobart Goard and Ronald Knoll; brothers, James, Charles and Bill Puckett; and sister, Lorene Brandon. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Troy) Williams of Murfreesboro; brother, Jerry (Carol) Puckett of Illinois; and grandchildren, Chuck (Allison) Harris, Troy (Jessie) Williams II, Brandi and Greg Juarez; and great-grandchildren, Lili and Sydnee Harris, Ryan and Johnathon Juarez.



Special thanks to Anne Boris, Caris Healthcare, Adams Place and The Crossings at Victory Station for the excellent loving care provided.



Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019