Ed Bardet
Ed Bardet

Murfreesboro - Ed Bardet, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A native of Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Paul Edward and Julia Pascal Bardet.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna. Rev. Phillip A.Halladay will officiate.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, JoAnn Kothe Bardet; daughter, Paula Stanley and her husband Alan of Smyrna; and grandchildren, James Alexander Stanley and John Gabriel Stanley.

Mr. Bardet was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was a retired System Analyst with several companies across the United States. He loved caving, fishing, building boats and furniture. He was a member of the Lego club and he loved to travel with his family.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Bardet can be made to the Building Fund at St. Luke Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
