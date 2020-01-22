Services
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-7007
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Eddie McCrary Obituary
Eddie McCrary

Lebanon - Eddie E. McCrary - age 72 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence. He is preceded in death by parents, Otho and Essie McCrary. He is survived by wife of 38 years, Judy Newman McCrary; son, Todd (Cindy) McCrary; daughter, Belinda (Jimmy) Haynes; grandchildren, Will (Caroline) Haynes, Aubrey McCrary, Joshua Haynes, and Ali McCrary; sister, Kaffie McCrary Hockaday; brother, Larry (Lois) McCrary; his 96 year old grandmother, Katherine McCrary; and numerous other loving family and friends. Mr. McCrary was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. He was self-employed in the construction business and a horse trainer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment with military honors will follow in the Lannom Cemetery. Bro. Jason Mull, Bro. Robert Spickard, Bro. Bruce Grubbs, and Terry Ashe will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Will and Joshua Haynes, James Hicks, David Baskin, Michael Ballinger, Toby McCrary, Randy Lane, Terry Ashe, and Howard Riggan. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Wilee, Freddie Weston, Brad Foster, Danny Bledsoe, Randy Frierson, Paul Crockett, George, Kolby, and Tristen Ramsey, Phillip Lannom and James Martin Edwards.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
