Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddith Ridout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddith Ridout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddith Ridout Obituary
Eddith Ridout

Murfreesboro - Eddith Rebecca Ridout, age 94, passed away April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Vilonia, Arkansas and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 52 years.

Eddith was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Floyd and Ethel Alma Frazier Tucker; husband, Orville Ridout; 3 brothers and 7 sisters. She is survived by her son, Clyde Ridout of Murfreesboro; daughters, Pam (Michael) Smotherman of Lascassas, Elaine Jones of Readyville; grandchildren, Kelley (Butchie) Morton, Kim (Jeff) Weaver, Rachel (Matt) Brabender, Shane (Amber) Smotherman; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Brandon, Justin, Kayla, Michael Austin, Colton B, Colten S., Olivia, Harper; and first great-great grandchild due in September.

A celebration of life will be set for a later date.

A special thank you to Dr. Abu and Dr. Langworthy. A very special thank you to Andrew, Rita and all of the wonderful people at Centennial Adult Care Center that were so very special to her the last two years of her life.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -