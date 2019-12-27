|
Edith Olive (Condi) Brophy of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina and Staten Island New York, passed away at the age of 94 on December 23rd 2019 at Adams Place Assisted Living in Murfreesboro. Born December 10, 1925 in Corfu, Greece, she is predeceased by her parents Sydney and Annie (Condi) Bower, sister Patricia DeTeresa, brother Kenneth Bower, and beloved husband of 28 years, William J. Brophy who passed away on February 19, 2010. Edith was a registered professional nurse and an award-winning quilter who was instrumental in starting the local Quilting Bees quilting guild in Murfreesboro. She is survived by her children Marjorie (Jack) O'Donnell of Delaware, Robert Rey of Florida, Pamela (David) Roesler of Tennessee, and Audrey (Stephen) Hayes of New York. Step children Timothy (Pat) Brophy of Maine, Gregory (Winnie) Brophy, Paul (Gina) Brophy, and Dolly Brophy of NY. Sixteen grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on January 3rd from 3-6PM at the Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Boulevard, with a service at 11 AM on January 4th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 116 N Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN, and a reception immediately following. Burial will be at Calverton National Cemetery, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020